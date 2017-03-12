Where God Hides

Between the inhale and the exhale

lies a house where God dwells.

He rests in the lull after

the prayer and before the amen,

and curls up in the darkness

between the match strike and the flame.

He reclines in the crevice

made by gently-held hands

as well as in the instant

between eye-close and kiss.

Sometimes He hides in the furrows

among ripples on a pond

or in the head of a candle snuffer—

yellow glow turned to smoke.

Even a ubiquitous God

has His favorite hiding places

where He prefers to spend time

while he’s also everywhere else.