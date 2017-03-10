The Longest Road

How many days did he walk,

mulling over words he would say

to a father scorned and insulted?

Replaying scenarios in his mind.

Still so focused on himself

all he could think of was,

“I will say this and he

will probably say that.”

Reliving each burning memory.

Scourging himself for past deeds.

Recreating pain and misery.

Kindling the blaze of a private Hell.

And if for a moment he considered

forgiveness, he quickly threw fuel

on his pain until it exploded

with all thought of mercy consumed.

At home, a father’s love burned.

Thinking only of his son’s return,

not a second spent on past deeds—

the fire of hope sustained him.

A father filled with the

cremating blaze of compassion,

turning all memories of sin

forever into ash.