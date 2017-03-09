Thumbs pressed firmly on his eyelids,

fingers wrapped over his ears,

while the crowd rustled and murmured

amid the sweat and dust.

Why had he answered, “yes,” when asked,

“Do you believe I can do this?”

He didn’t know if he really believed

or simply had a desperate longing—

if there was even a difference

between the two. For seventeen years

he had grasped at straws; deceived

by both physicians and Pharisees.

When the stranger said, “Let it be

done for you according to your faith,”

the man wondered if it was mercy

or if he was being mocked for his lack

of conviction; having so often been taunted.

Memories swelled—dreams of the torrent

of light that might again fill his body.

With eyes still shut, he feared hope—

as the years had taught him to fear it.

Yet only one thing remained: To open

with even the smallest scrap of trust,

expecting brilliant blaze or enduring night.