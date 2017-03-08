God Whispers

When I told you My love was so great

that I wanted to spend eternity with you,

I didn’t mean an eternity at some far-off time,

as if everlasting life was a clock wound

by your death. Eternity began the day

I conceived your soul—on that day,

I unfurled within you, long before your birth;

long before you first saw the world.

Yet you forget our eternity is well underway,

squandering our time as you imagine me

in some far-off place, aloof and hidden.

From your conception, no time will ever separate us;

not a second of your earthly life or thereafter.

You always have been and always will be

Mine.