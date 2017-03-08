God Whispers

When I told you My love was so great
that I wanted to spend eternity with you,
I didn’t mean an eternity at some far-off time,
as if everlasting life was a clock wound
by your death. Eternity began the day
I conceived your soul—on that day,
I unfurled within you, long before your birth;
long before you first saw the world.
Yet you forget our eternity is well underway,
squandering our time as you imagine me
in some far-off place, aloof and hidden.
From your conception, no time will ever separate us;
not a second of your earthly life or thereafter.
You always have been and always will be
Mine.