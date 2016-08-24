What will God find when He looks
within, searching a soul emptied
to make a dwelling place for Him?
He will see Himself, for that is all
my soul can hold. And when He sees
Himself, rejoicing at the Love He’s found—
a Love that is also Him—how is it He
will repay me, who am neither the seeker
nor the Love, but only the container
in which He dwells? Without His blood,
a chalice is only a cup; without His body,
a tabernacle just a box. He creates
and sustains all I am and yet it is He
who repays me—a strange repayment
of that which was never first given.