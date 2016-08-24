What will God find when He looks

within, searching a soul emptied

to make a dwelling place for Him?

He will see Himself, for that is all

my soul can hold. And when He sees

Himself, rejoicing at the Love He’s found—

a Love that is also Him—how is it He

will repay me, who am neither the seeker

nor the Love, but only the container

in which He dwells? Without His blood,

a chalice is only a cup; without His body,

a tabernacle just a box. He creates

and sustains all I am and yet it is He

who repays me—a strange repayment

of that which was never first given.