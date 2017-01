Waiting in patient queue

to trade actions

that make me cringe

for forgiveness.

Not an even trade—

sin for grace—

an exorbitant exchange

made possible by God

through a small

confessional window.

Each time, I firmly intend

to sin no more and avoid

whatever leads to sin,

yet I know I will be back.

Aching to hear Him say again,

“I grant you pardon

and peace and absolve

you of your sins,”

so I can pick up my stretcher

and go home.