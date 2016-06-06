The Stench

They abandoned their boats and nets
along with activities of past lives,
attachments discarded like rotting fish
left to stink and decay.
You duped me Lord, granting
my greedy ambition, then making
me nauseous at its sight, the mere
thought repulsive to my heart.
What I so eagerly sought
became a maggot-filled carcass,
causing me to retch, unable
to gulp a fresh breath while
wading through the heavy fumes
at the edge of faith’s shore.
Desperate, like Peter, to follow You
and leave behind the vomitous
stench of sin—praying
that like Peter’s net, my soul
would begin to tear under
the immense weight of Your love.