The Stench

They abandoned their boats and nets

along with activities of past lives,

attachments discarded like rotting fish

left to stink and decay.

You duped me Lord, granting

my greedy ambition, then making

me nauseous at its sight, the mere

thought repulsive to my heart.

What I so eagerly sought

became a maggot-filled carcass,

causing me to retch, unable

to gulp a fresh breath while

wading through the heavy fumes

at the edge of faith’s shore.

Desperate, like Peter, to follow You

and leave behind the vomitous

stench of sin—praying

that like Peter’s net, my soul

would begin to tear under

the immense weight of Your love.