Silent Winter Prayer

The stippled sky was a tabernacle,
moon glowing like a sanctuary lamp,
the smell of melting wax and incense
replaced by pine and cold air.
The dirt road was covered by snow
crunching under foot, breaking
the stillness: until I stopped. Motionless,
ears cocked, there was no sound
except darkness and silent peace—
the world’s vastness frozen in time.
At that moment, You pierced my heart,
fracturing the tabernacle of the woods,
making the stars more radiant, the moon
sharper, as I stood in awe alone with You.
On that journey home, across the frozen pond,
You stayed with me, rending my heart
until I knew there was no other reason
for living except to be with You.