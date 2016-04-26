Silent Winter Prayer

The stippled sky was a tabernacle,

moon glowing like a sanctuary lamp,

the smell of melting wax and incense

replaced by pine and cold air.

The dirt road was covered by snow

crunching under foot, breaking

the stillness: until I stopped. Motionless,

ears cocked, there was no sound

except darkness and silent peace—

the world’s vastness frozen in time.

At that moment, You pierced my heart,

fracturing the tabernacle of the woods,

making the stars more radiant, the moon

sharper, as I stood in awe alone with You.

On that journey home, across the frozen pond,

You stayed with me, rending my heart

until I knew there was no other reason

for living except to be with You.