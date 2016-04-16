The Longest Road

How many days did he walk,

mulling over words he would say

to a father scorned and insulted?

Replaying scenarios in his mind.

Still so focused on himself

all he could think of was,

“I will say this

and he will probably say that.”

Reliving each burning memory.

Scourging himself for past deeds.

Recreating pain and misery.

Kindling the blaze of a private Hell.

And if for a moment he considered forgiveness,

he quickly threw fuel on his pain

until it exploded

with all thought of mercy consumed.

At home, a father’s love burned.

Thinking only of his son’s return,

not a second spent on past deeds.

The fire of hope sustained him.

A father filled with the

cremating blaze of compassion,

turning all memories of sin

forever into ash.

When they met on the road:

an embrace, a kiss, an apology unheard.

Their two fires collided,

one of pain, the other of love,

and at that moment

the son could not remember

why he had left; nor could he fathom

the thought of ever leaving again.