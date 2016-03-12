The Bishop of Billings Street

He sits on a faded plastic cathedra,
an ancient fleshy monument,
two small dogs orbiting around him.
Barking acolytes on a grass altar.
Raising an arm,
he blesses me as I pass,
grunting “henh,”
which I know from experience
means “how are you today”
or “I’m glad you noticed me”
or “I will be here tomorrow
because I have no place else to be.”
In Summer, quart beer bottle in hand,
he absolves cars and squirrels
as well as the occasional homeless man
rummaging through his garbage can.
In Fall, incense-like ribbons from his cigar
purify school bus pick-ups and drop-offs,
punctuated by the arrival of his home-care aide
who makes his lunch each day at 11:45.
In Winter, his chair stands alone,
alternately covered in snow and ice,
his dogs still orbiting around it
when they go outside to do their business.
Each Spring, I await his awakening,
his hibernation complete.
Like Lazarus abandoning the tomb,
he rises and walks.
Screen door slamming behind him
he limps back to his place in the yard
wielding his cane like a crozier,
to once again watch over his flock.