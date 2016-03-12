The Bishop of Billings Street

He sits on a faded plastic cathedra,

an ancient fleshy monument,

two small dogs orbiting around him.

Barking acolytes on a grass altar.

Raising an arm,

he blesses me as I pass,

grunting “henh,”

which I know from experience

means “how are you today”

or “I’m glad you noticed me”

or “I will be here tomorrow

because I have no place else to be.”

In Summer, quart beer bottle in hand,

he absolves cars and squirrels

as well as the occasional homeless man

rummaging through his garbage can.

In Fall, incense-like ribbons from his cigar

purify school bus pick-ups and drop-offs,

punctuated by the arrival of his home-care aide

who makes his lunch each day at 11:45.

In Winter, his chair stands alone,

alternately covered in snow and ice,

his dogs still orbiting around it

when they go outside to do their business.

Each Spring, I await his awakening,

his hibernation complete.

Like Lazarus abandoning the tomb,

he rises and walks.

Screen door slamming behind him

he limps back to his place in the yard

wielding his cane like a crozier,

to once again watch over his flock.